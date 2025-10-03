Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'The risk is still present': Mosquito trap in Bell County positive for West Nile

West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County has now recorded its first positive West Nile test of a mosquito trap of the 2025 season.

The Bell County Public Health District (BCPHD) says the trap was collected in South Temple as part of the Vector program.

“Finding West Nile virus in our mosquito traps is a reminder that the risk is still present in our community,” said Robert Kirkpatrick, BCPHD Interim District Director.

Symptoms of West Nile can include:

  • fever
  • headache
  • body aches
  • skin rash on the trunk of the body
  • swollen lymph nodes

For more information, go to the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website at txwestnile.org.

