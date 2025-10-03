'The risk is still present': Mosquito trap in Bell County positive for West Nile

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County has now recorded its first positive West Nile test of a mosquito trap of the 2025 season.

The Bell County Public Health District (BCPHD) says the trap was collected in South Temple as part of the Vector program.

“Finding West Nile virus in our mosquito traps is a reminder that the risk is still present in our community,” said Robert Kirkpatrick, BCPHD Interim District Director.

Symptoms of West Nile can include:



fever

headache

body aches

skin rash on the trunk of the body

swollen lymph nodes

For more information, go to the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website at txwestnile.org.

