Temple’s first Tanglefoot Festival aims for big crowds, bigger future

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The inaugural Tanglefoot Festival will feature live music and 16 barbecue masters to enjoy.



The inaugural festival is set for September 12-13

This is in partnership with the city of Temple with plans to make this bigger each year

For tickets or more information, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Temple is gearing up for its first-ever Tanglefoot Festival, and expectations are high.

Festival Director Steve Clayton says a strong partnership between the festival organizers and the city has been crucial in bringing top-tier music acts, diverse food vendors, and family-friendly attractions together.

“They have a great mindset and vision of what they're looking to do," Clayton said. "They're great to work with and they want to build something special… We have plans of growth from here.”

Clayton shared that long-term goals include expanding the event footprint to connect the festival lawn with the historic rail depot, potentially adding four to five more stages. That expansion could triple the festival’s capacity in future years.

Organizers expect thousands of attendees this weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

