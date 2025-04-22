Water line in Temple breaks, shutting down Main Street, causing service disruptions

Watch Now
TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A water leak reported near the 400 block of Main Street has led to the temporary closure of a portion of the roadway and potential service disruptions for nearby residents, Temple city officials announced Tuesday.

Main Street is closed from Northeast Avenue E through East Avenue B while crews work to repair the leak. The repair and road closure are expected to last approximately eight hours.

As a result, residents in the area of South 3rd Street to South 4th Street, from East Avenue C to East Avenue F, may experience low to no water pressure during the repair process.

City officials urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

