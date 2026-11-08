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Vehicle crashes into building in Temple neighborhood

Temple Police
Temple Police Department
Temple Police
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TEMPLE, TX — A vehicle slammed into a building in a Temple neighborhood Sunday morning, but police said no injuries were reported.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:14 a.m. in the 1200 block of Waters Dairy Road, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of the incident arrived to find the vehicle “struck and entered a building.”

While the incident is under investigation, police believe the driver reversed into the building.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

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