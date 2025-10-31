Temple receives $6.7 million grant to boost airport safety and infrastructure

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has secured $6.7 million in federal and state funding to improve safety and infrastructure at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.

The city says grant will be used to address safety concerns by removing an outdated taxiway crossing that causes visibility issues for pilots, increase operations for larger aircrafts during wind or weather events, and open space for future hangar development.

"These upgrades represent an important investment in the safety and future growth of our airport. Improving our infrastructure ensures we can continue to meet the needs of our growing community and support the businesses and pilots who rely on our airport every day." - Sean Parker, Director of the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport

The grant, awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division and the Federal Aviation Administration, comes through the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, signed by President Joe Biden. The act increased grant funding for airports and adjusted the local match rate to 95% federal/state funding and 5% local funding for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

City officials said the reduced match requirement will lower Temple’s share of project costs by 5%, freeing up more local resources for other improvements.

Planned upgrades include extending the crosswind runway, Runway 03/21, by 500 feet; removing the noncompliant Taxiway D crossing; and realigning Taxiway D to meet FAA design standards. The project also calls for milling and overlaying the older portion of the commercial taxilane to improve safety and efficiency.

