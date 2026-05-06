Temple Police investigate homicide of 18-year-old found with gunshots Wednesday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot.

At around 9 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Paseo Del Oro after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers searched the area but were unable to locate a crime scene or anyone in need of assistance.

Wednesday morning, officers returned to the area for an urgent welfare check and found the deceased 18-year-old male, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspect has been identified or detained. The Temple Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case.