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Temple Police investigate homicide of 18-year-old found with gunshots Wednesday morning

Temple Police
KXXV
Temple Police
Posted

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot.

At around 9 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Paseo Del Oro after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers searched the area but were unable to locate a crime scene or anyone in need of assistance.

Wednesday morning, officers returned to the area for an urgent welfare check and found the deceased 18-year-old male, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspect has been identified or detained. The Temple Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case.

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