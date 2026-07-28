Temple police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash on Charter Oak Drive

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday. Temple police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Alexandria Rodriguez was struck by a northbound vehicle around 12:07 a.m. in the 5300 block of Charter Oak Drive. She died later at a hospital from her injuries. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The Temple Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating and asking anyone with information, surveillance footage or dash camera video to contact police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.