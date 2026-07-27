Temple police investigate fatal crash that knocked out traffic signals on Airport Road

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Temple, that also knocked out traffic signals at a nearby intersection.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, July 27, officers responded to the area of Airport Road and Research Parkway for a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle with a single occupant that had struck a light pole. Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the pole.

One person was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The crash affected traffic signals at the intersection of Airport Road and Research Boulevard. The City of Temple Streets Department has placed temporary stop signs at the intersection, and motorists should treat it as a four-way stop until the traffic signals are repaired. Delays are expected in the area.

The case is under investigation, and no other information will be released at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

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