Temple police investigate aggravated robbery, one injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating an aggravated robbery that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of South 3rd Street around 4:16 p.m. for reports of an aggravated robbery, according to the Temple Police Department.

Three suspects pushed an air conditioning unit through a window to enter the residence, police said. Once inside, one suspect struck the victim before all three fled in a vehicle.

Emergency medical services assessed one person at the scene, who was later released. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-847. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

