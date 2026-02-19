Temple police investigate accidental firearm discharge, injuring one person

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating an accidental firearm discharge that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of South General Bruce Drive around 12:37 p.m. after receiving reports of an accidental shooting inside a store, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police say the person accidentally discharged the firearm and shot themselves in the leg before leaving the store. Officers found the person nearby and provided medical attention until emergency medical services arrived.

The person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported and police said there is no threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation. Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

