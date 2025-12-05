Temple outlines when city will offer warming shelters and stations

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple shared a guide Friday for residents, outlining when warming resources will be provided by the city. Blue flags will be displayed outside the facilities when a warming shelter or station is activated.
WARMING SHELTER
A warming shelter at located at 419 W. Avenue G in Temple.
Opens:
- When temperatures are 32 degrees in dry conditions or 36 degrees in wet conditions
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Only registered service animals are allowed indoors; however, special arrangements for pets can be made for overnight guests
WARMING STATIONS
Provide warm indoor space but do not operate overnight.
- Feed My Sheep - 116 W Avenue G
- Temple Public Library - 100 W Adams Ave #310
- Other City facilities will remain open to the public during their standard operating hours.