Temple outlines when city will offer warming shelters and stations

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple shared a guide Friday for residents, outlining when warming resources will be provided by the city. Blue flags will be displayed outside the facilities when a warming shelter or station is activated.

WARMING SHELTER

A warming shelter at located at 419 W. Avenue G in Temple.

Opens:



When temperatures are 32 degrees in dry conditions or 36 degrees in wet conditions

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Only registered service animals are allowed indoors; however, special arrangements for pets can be made for overnight guests

WARMING STATIONS

Provide warm indoor space but do not operate overnight.

