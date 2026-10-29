Temple emergency crews to conduct full-scale aircraft crash response exercise

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) – City of Temple emergency crews will conduct a full-scale aircraft crash response exercise next week to test how multiple agencies work together during a major crisis.

City officials said the exercise is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. It is slated to begin at 9 a.m. and last less than two hours.

As part of the exercise, crews will simulate an aircraft crash and practice command, triage, treatment and decontamination procedures.

The city said the drill will help identify strengths and areas for improvement before a real emergency.

"Exercises like this give our emergency responders and community partners the opportunity to work together in a realistic environment and make sure we’re prepared when every second counts. By practicing how we communicate, coordinate resources and care for patients during a large-scale emergency, we can identify what works well and where we can improve before we’re faced with the real thing. Ultimately, this exercise is about making sure Temple is as prepared as possible to protect our community," said Emergency Management Division Director Jennifer Henager.

Temple-area hospitals are also taking part in the exercise, using volunteers as simulated patients.

City officials stated, “Members of the public should not be alarmed by emergency response activity at or around the airport on the morning of November 4. For emergencies dial 911, for non-emergency calls, please dial 254.298.5500.”