Temple council reaches development agreement for city's third data center

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — After a nearly eight hour city council meeting on Thursday the City of Temple is moving forward with plans for a third data center.

In a 4-0 vote, city council agreed to enter a development agreement with Rowan Digital Infrastructure Data Center. Council approved annexing land for the center.

The agreement establishes a timeline for the project, including possible annexation and permitting. It also states Rowan and the city will work together on future improvements for surrounding roads and other infrastructure.

This would be the city's third data center and Rowan's second development in the city.