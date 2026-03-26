Temple completes train-themed playground installation at Fred Springer Park

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has completed installation of a new train-themed playground at Fred Springer Park.

The play structure is designed for children ages 2 to 5 and features a locomotive front, elevated play decks and enclosed rail-style panels meant to resemble train cars.

The playground is built on a poured-in-place rubber surface, which provides a cushioned area intended to improve safety and accessibility for young children.

"This new playground is a great addition to Fred Springer Park and reflects our commitment to creating high-quality recreational spaces for Temple families," said Chuck Ramm, assistant director of Parks & Recreation. "We're excited to see children and families enjoying this new feature."

Fred Springer Park also offers picnic tables and two acres of open space. The park sits near Santa Fe Plaza, which features a splash pad and picnic pavilion.