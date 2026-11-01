Shooting in Temple leaves one dead; suspect taken into custody

TEMPLE (KXXV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Temple that left a person dead early Sunday morning.

At around 12:40 a.m., Temple police officers were called to the 3400 block of McCleland Creek Trail due to reports of a shooting with one victim.

Officers arrived to find a person down with a gunshot wound, and police stated, “Preliminary investigation suggests the incident to be a domestic disturbance.” No other details on the investigation were released.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries related to the shooting were reported.

Officers apprehended the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Christan Fredericks.

The incident is under investigation, but anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.