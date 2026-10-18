Person hit by 18-wheeler, killed on Interstate 35 in Temple

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) – A person was hit by an 18-wheeler and killed on Interstate 35 in Temple Sunday, according to authorities.

The Temple Police Department said the collision was reported at around 12:20 p.m. near Exit 300 on northbound I-35.

Details on what led to the incident were not immediately released, but police confirmed the person hit by the big rig was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation “suggests the individual was on the highway when they were struck by the 18-wheeler.”

The big rig’s driver remained at the scene and spoke to police.

The department’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Temple police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.