Home, vehicle hit by gunfire during 'disturbance' in Temple

Temple Police
KXXV
Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault, with a home and vehicle hit by gunfire.

Police say at 5:30 Saturday morning officers responded to calls about a fight involving shots fired at S 47th Street and W Avenue Z.

Officers began searching for vehicles reported to have left the scene, while other investigators searched the scene. They found several bullet shell casings, along with a home and vehicle struck by bullets.

Police say officers also found a vehicle involved nearby.

One person is being treated at a hospital for injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

