'Extremely grateful': Voters approve Temple ISD propositions for safety, security, adding classrooms

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Voters are supporting the Temple Independent School District with approval of two propositions on the November ballot.

More than 5,700 Temple voters cast ballots for the November 4 election.



Proposition A: passed with 59 percent

Proposition B: passed with 57 percent

"This was the most basic and frugal plan we have presented to our community, and largely due to the fact that the people paying for it designed it – parents and taxpayers. Election 2025 provides the funds Temple ISD needs to maintain safe and secure facilities and add permanent classrooms as Temple continues to grow," said Dr. Bobby Ott, Superintendent of Schools for Temple ISD.

The Temple ISD board will canvas the votes on November 17, when they become official.

Proposition A:



Tax ratification election

Will provide an additional $2.75 million annually for safety and security needs

Funds ten additional police officers, perimeter and courtyard fencing at several campuses, security camera upgrades, and fire alarm upgrades

Proposition B:



$119.7 million bond election

Funds addition of 16 classrooms at Temple High School

Adds two additional classrooms and a permanent home for the district’s 18+ Special Education program at Edwards Academy

Funds six additional classrooms at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, two additional classrooms at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, and six additional classrooms at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy

Project timelines and updates will be posted on the district’s website.

