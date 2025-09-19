Data center approved for Temple, bringing jobs and economic impact

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple City Council approved a development request for a data center on Thursday, planned for Bob White Road.

According to the Temple Economic Development Corporation, the Rowan Digital Infrastructure hyperscale data center campus will create more than 700 construction jobs and 40 permanent positions when fully operational.

Construction on the 700 acre property is scheduled to begin by the end of this year, with completion expected in fall 2026.

The first phase will employ 30 full-time workers, with an additional 10 positions added in a planned second phase by the end of 2029.

"This data center has the potential to impact our community in tremendous ways for years to come," said John Howe, chairman of the Temple Economic Development Corporation board.

The presentation at the meeting did include information on noise mitigation efforts for the data center.

Hyperscale data center campuses are large-scale facilities designed to support computing, storage, and networking demands of cloud service providers and internet companies.