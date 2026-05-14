City of Temple names new fire chief after national search

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has selected Christopher Perez as its next fire chief following a national search that attracted 43 candidates from 14 states.

City Manager Brynn Myers announced Thursday that Perez, a 28-year veteran of the Laredo Fire Department, will begin his new role July 6.

Perez joined the Laredo Fire Department in 1998 and has risen through the ranks from firefighter to deputy fire chief. He holds an associate degree in fire protection from Kilgore College and a bachelor's degree in fire administration and investigation. He is completing a master's degree in fire service leadership and emergency management at Columbia Southern University.

His certifications include Certified Fire Executive through the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, Master Structure Firefighter, Master Fire Inspector and Master Fire and Arson Investigator, among others. He is also a graduate of the Fire Service CEO Program through Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

"I am honored and proud to be named the next Fire Chief for the City of Temple," Perez said. "I'm committed to serving both the community and the members of the Temple Fire Department while building on the department's strong tradition of service, professionalism and dedication to public safety."