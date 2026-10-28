Bridge construction to close one lane on Poison Oak Road in Temple

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -- A lane on Poison Oak Road in Temple will be closed next week due to the Poison Oak Improvement Project.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, an eastbound lane on Poison Oak Road will close overnight for crews to transport large bridge beams.

The southern eastbound lane will also be closed starting Nov. 4 so crews can stage trucks that will be transporting the 100-foot-long beam. The beams will be carried on 18-wheeler trucks traveling from State Highway 317.

The lane closures are expected to last until Friday, Nov. 6.

“Crews are scheduled to install 36 bridge beams over two days, with 18 beams expected to be delivered and installed each day on Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6. Trucks carrying the beams will be staged along the closed lane as needed, including overnight, to support construction activities,” officials with the City of Temple Engineering Department said.

During the construction, one lane will be open on Poison Oak Road for local traffic.