TEMPLE, Texas — Bonham Middle School’s robotics team is heading back to state after earning a fourth-place overall finish at a local BEST Robotics competition.

The team competed last weekend at Bartlett High School, securing a spot in the 2026 Boosting Engineering Science and Technology, or BEST, Robotics State Tournament.

The competition challenges students to design, build and program a robot to navigate an obstacle course and complete tasks for points.

Teams are also judged on an engineering notebook documenting their work, a marketing presentation, a team exhibit and interviews with judges.

Along with finishing fourth overall, Bonham received the Most Photogenic Robot Award and the Engineering CAD Award.

“I’m very excited and very proud of these kids because their hard work has really paid off,” coach and Bonham computer teacher Brandon Knight said. Knight said the program is about more than building a successful robot.

Students spent weeks collaborating, solving problems and learning skills related to business, science and technology.

This year, robotics was incorporated into Bonham’s Principles of Information Technology classes, resulting in a completely new group of participants.

Fifty students contributed to the project, with 37 competing in Bartlett.

For eighth grader Alex Milne, the experience has helped strengthen his interest in engineering.

“It feels really good because we were able to build all of this in about seven weeks,” Milne said. “I have learned that I can build things like this and solve engineering problems.”

Milne said he is considering engineering as a future career.

Fellow eighth grader Angela Paudel said a YouTube video showing people building a robot helped inspire her to join the team. She said the experience has taught her about teamwork and given her more to consider when thinking about a future career.

“We are going to try our best at state,” Paudel said. Bonham is no stranger to the state competition.

The school also qualified last year and won the 2025 Rookie Bowl.

Travis Science Academy’s robotics team also competed at Bartlett, advancing to the semifinals and finishing eighth overall.

The 2026 BEST Robotics State Tournament is scheduled for Dec. 10-12 in Dallas. Bonham will compete in a field made up primarily of high school teams, including programs whose students have worked together for several years.