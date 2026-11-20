TEMPLE, Texas — Altrusa International of Temple celebrated four decades of a Central Texas holiday tradition Thursday with its 40th Annual Taste of the Holidays Luncheon & Style Show. The Nov. 19 event, themed “The Magic of Christmas,” was held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center in Temple.

Taste of the Holidays serves as the service organization's primary annual fundraiser, helping support local service projects, scholarships, and community organizations throughout the year. Organizers said the annual event typically serves more than 600 guests.

This year’s celebration included a holiday luncheon prepared and served by Altrusa members, a holiday-style show and raffle packages.

The event also supported another Central Texas holiday tradition. Guests were encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for the Central Texas Food for Families food drive on Nov. 20.

The donations will help local food banks meet increased demand during the holiday season.

The 2026 celebration marked the 40th anniversary of Taste of the Holidays, recognizing four decades of support from Altrusa members, volunteers and the Temple community. Altrusa International of Temple is a community service organization that supports local needs through service projects, partnerships and scholarships.