1 person killed in shooting on Canyon Creek Drive in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one person late Monday night.

Just after 11 p.m. on July 27, officers responded to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive for a reported shooting. Officers report finding a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began providing lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers may report anonymously.

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