1 dead, 1 injured in Temple crash involving box truck

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — One person is dead and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Temple on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of NW HK Dodgen Loop and Industrial Boulevard for a crash involving a box truck.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had collided.

A preliminary investigation indicates the box truck was traveling eastbound while the other vehicle was traveling northbound when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Police say one person in the box truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.