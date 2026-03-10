Temple student qualifies for Central Texas Spelling Bee Finals

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Who's ready to S-P-E-L-L?

The Central Texas Spelling Bee Finals are set for March 28 at McLennan Community College. The winning speller will qualify to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

One competitor in the Central Texas Spelling Bee Finals will be Ram Jantzen Aseron, a fifth grader from Temple Independent School District. Aseron is one of 25 spellers to qualify for the event based on an online test earlier this month.

“It is a little bit of a surprise, but I kind of expected it. I expect it to be a lot like our Kennedy-Powell spelling bee and I am going to keep working on spelling the words on our list to get ready for it,” Aseron said.

More than 80 spellers from an 11-county area competed to qualify for the Central Texas Spelling Bee Finals. Only two from Bell County are moving forward.

“All of the kids competing with him at the regional qualifying level are winners of their school spelling bee, so this is really impressive,” said Nicole Taha, third grade teacher and Spelling Bee coordinator at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.

