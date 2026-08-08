Suspect in custody after dismembered body discovered in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A suspect is in custody after Bell County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered a dismembered body Friday evening following a domestic violence call.

Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. regarding what was reported as a possible homicide involving domestic violence. During their initial investigation, authorities discovered what appeared to be a dismembered human body at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office is working with the Texas Rangers and Bell County District Attorney's Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said it will provide updates as additional information becomes available without compromising the investigation.