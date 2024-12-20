Watch Now
Texas DPS looking for driver involved in fatal hit and run

UPDATE

State troopers say that their investigation has revealed the vehicle is a newer body style tan or gold Chevrolet Impala, similar to the photo below:

ORIGINAL STORY

Texas DPS is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run that happened after midnight Friday.

State troopers say that a tow truck operator was hit on northbound I-35 near exit 287 north of Salado.

They're looking for a light gold or tan Honda passenger car. The car is missing a mirror, door handle and possibly a windshield. The car was last seen around exit 287.

State troopers are asking anyone with information to call 254-759-7131.

