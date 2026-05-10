Salado community gathers to honor the life of beloved teen Ember Henry

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — The Village of Salado held a candlelight vigil tonight to remember 18-year-old Ember Henry, who was shot and killed Wednesday in Temple.

Dozens gathered at Sirena Park, wearing purple and lighting candles for the teen described as hardworking, kind, and gifted. Ember was the son of former Salado mayor Bert Henry.

"He was our baby boy, he was my best friend," Bert Henry said.

Temple Police have not identified a suspect. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 12th, at 2 p.m. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.

