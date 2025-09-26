Robinson Family Farm readies for fall festival, pumpkin patch in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Helen Robinson is getting ready to welcome families to the farm's annual fall festival season weekend, offering thousands of pumpkins in a wide range of varieties — from classic jack-o’-lantern pumpkins to unique shapes like cheese pumpkins and Cinderella varieties. But how much more expensive will they be this year and how much will it cost to participate in this year's festivities?



The Robinson Family Fall Festival starts on Saturday, September 27 at 10 a.m.

The average price of pumpkins is $5.26 but is expected to increase

The price for admission to the Fall Festival is $21.95 per person. For more information, click here.

Robinson Family Farm in Temple ready for fall season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helen Robinson is getting ready to welcome families to her family's fall festival this weekend, offering thousands of pumpkins in a wide range of varieties — from classic jack-o’-lantern pumpkins to unique shapes like cheese pumpkins and Cinderella varieties.

While options abound, shoppers may notice prices slightly higher than what they’d pay at a grocery store. Last year, the average pumpkin price at retail was about $5.26. At Robinson’s patch, the experience and selection come with a bit of a premium — but Helen says they work hard to keep prices reasonable, even as costs rise.

“We’ve had only one price increase in 12 years,” Robinson explained. “Our specialty pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns are $9. Large pumpkins like the one behind me are $75, and most others are $1 to $6. We set our pricing to make things quicker and easier for customers. Selling by the pound would put us right back in the $8–$10 range anyway because our supplier grows such great pumpkins.”She adds that the farm strives to keep prices fair and sources locally whenever possible.

“We do the best we can in this economy. We’re not trying to buy the most expensive products — we really try to support local growers as much as possible.” The festival opens this weekend, giving visitors a chance to enjoy autumn activities, shop for their perfect pumpkin, and support a local tradition more than a decade in the making.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.