Polling places are changing in Bell County with Commissioners Court approval

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Commissioners Court approved relocating four polling places on Monday.
The Commissioners Court says the locations are changing due to site-specific reasons. In some instances, buildings are being sold or owners decline to participate.
These are the impacted locations:
- Salado Church of Christ – relocated to Salado Annex, 11057 Event Drive, Salado, Texas 76571
- Grace Temple Ministries – relocated to Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E Avenue J, Temple, TX 76501 [bing.com]
- First Baptist Church of Rogers – relocated to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 14051 E US Highway 190, Rogers, TX 76569 [bing.com]
- Killeen Annex – relocated to True Deliverance Ministries, 709 W Dean Avenue, Killeen, TX 76541