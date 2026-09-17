Search for shooting suspect leads to large police scene on Farm to Market east of IH93

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Belton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are asking the public to avoid the area of Farm to Market 93, east of IH93, due to an ongoing investigation.

The incident started around 10:45 a.m. Thursday when officers were called to the Belton area after a vehicle involved in a shooting in Troy around 1:20 a.m. was located.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and the suspect fled into a wooded area nearby.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area or stay inside. Part of East 6th Avenue is also currently blocked off.

The Belton ISD campuses (Delta, Hubbard Branch, New Tech, DAEP, and BECS) are currently on a hold as a precaution, as well as Belton Christian Youth Center.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

