One dead after large fire destroys structures, shuts down State Highway 36, Bell County Sheriff's Office says

MOFFAT, TX — One person is dead after a fire broke out overnight along State Highway 36 near Moffat, according to Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the fire broke out in the 11400 block of State Highway 36 on Sunday evening. Later Sunday night, the fire had been "contained but not yet controlled."

During the firefight, one person was found dead in one of the structures. The person has not been identified and an investigation into the death is underway.

Highway 36 was shut down as of late Sunday night. There is no update on whether the roadway is reopened.