Nonprofit helps Bell County women survive and leave abusive relationships

TEMPLE, TX — Two recent domestic violence deaths in Bell County are putting a spotlight on the dangers survivors face — and on a neighborhood organization working to help women escape abusive situations and rebuild their lives.

Investigators say two recent deaths in Bell County were the result of domestic issues. In Killeen, investigators say a man was killed after a fight with his girlfriend. The next day, in Little River-Academy, a man was arrested after police say he killed his wife.

Jessie Guerra, a mother of six, knows how dangerous these situations can become. She says she was happy when she started dating a man she described as charming and nice. They dated for about two years, but little by little, she says his behavior started to change.

At first, he was possessive. Then it turned verbally abusive, and then it became physical. Eventually, he would put her in the hospital three times.

"Whenever help was there, I was scared to take it," Guerra said. "It was a hard time going through that; it wasn't something that I was quick to be able to lift myself up from."

When I asked her why she stayed and why she kept going back, she pointed to the hope that things would change.

"Thinking that he would change, constantly hearing his, uh, you know. Words that were trying to smooth me over, thinking, oh, he's gonna, he's gonna do better, he's gonna, he's gonna fix his ways," Guerra said.

As a means to cope, Guerra turned to drugs and addiction, eventually leading to homelessness.

That's when she found Hilltop Recovery Ministries, a local nonprofit that helps women in crisis leave abusive situations and start over.

Tanya Roper, executive director of Hilltop Recovery Ministries, says connection is central to the work.

"Humans, we are created for connection and relationship," Roper said. "Because loneliness is one of the things that gets us back into our abusive situation. It gets us back into our addiction, and it gets us back into places we said we'd never go again."

"It's so innate in us as humans; it's what traps many ladies," Roper said.

The 30-day program allows for up to six months of social services and residence. Over the last 12 months, they've helped 50 women stabilize, find employment, and become self-sufficient, some for the very first time.

But the organization still falls short.

"Some days there's not enough resources, and we have to say no, and that's hard," Roper said.

Roper says in Texas, one in three women experience domestic violence.

Yearly, the Texas Department of Public Safety tracks over 240,000 family violence offenses,

Closer to home, the Temple, Killeen, and Belton police departments report around 900 to 1,000 family violence incidents yearly.

For Guerra, she was one of the lucky ones who got out.

"There is help out here in this world. There's people who care and people who understand or who are willing to understand; don't ever think that nobody will ever understand my situation, because there are people who care," Guerra said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can reach out to Hilltop Recovery Ministries.

Or you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

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