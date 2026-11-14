Multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 95 leaves at least 1 dead, forces closure at Round Hall Road

BELL COUNTY – At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 95 on Saturday afternoon, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened on the highway at Round Hall Road, according to sheriff’s officials. The stretch of road was expected to be shut down “for several hours” due to the wreck.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately released, but sheriff’s officials confirmed at least one person died at the scene and several others were hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.