Morgan’s Point Resort combines fire, police services into one department

MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in Morgan’s Point Resort will now have a Public Safety department instead of separate fire and police services.

“Combining the administrative functions of both departments under one director, is an important step that will increase the efficiency of both the PD and FD,” said Jimbo Snyder, Mayor of Morgan’s Point Resort.

The city says unifying the departments will "strengthen interdepartmental coordination and enhance operational efficiency" of emergency services.

To create the new department, several organizational changes have been made:

• Matthew Schuetze has been promoted to Director of Public Safety.

• Todd Hodge has been promoted to Chief of Police Operations.

• Shane Sibley has been promoted to Chief of Fire-Rescue Operations.

