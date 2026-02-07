Man arrested for shooting at tow truck driver repossessing his vehicle

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A man was arrested Thursday, February 5, after deputies say he fired a handgun at a tow truck driver who was attempting to repossess a vehicle, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan Neal Amos was taken into custody following a standoff at a residence in the 7400 block of Sparta Road, just west of Belton. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident began just before 2 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of a disturbance involving a firearm being discharged. Deputies say it started while a tow truck driver was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the home.

During the encounter, Amos came outside and confronted the tow truck driver with a handgun, according to investigators. As the driver fled the scene, Amos discharged the firearm, striking the tow truck.

No physical injuries were reported.

When deputies attempted to contact Amos, he refused to exit the residence. The Bell County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, crisis negotiators and the Criminal Investigations Division were called to assist. The Temple Police Department also helped by deploying a drone to obtain a visual of the residence, allowing officers to maintain a safe distance.

After negotiations, Amos surrendered to deputies without incident. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with bond set at $45,000. He remains in custody at the Bell County Jail.

