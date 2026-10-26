Texas firefighters rally to raise money for two of their own battling cancer during weekend training

KILLEEN, Texas— Texas firefighters show up in an emergency, and this weekend they showed up to take care of two of their own.

A total of 60 firefighters from 21 fire departments across Texas gathered for a weekend fundraiser training to support two firefighters battling cancer.

CenTex F.O.O.L.S. (Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society) created the fundraiser for firefighters Cody Puckett from Belton and Joseph Kopp from Killeen. The money raised will go toward the firefighters' medical care.

"Having guys show up from all over the state of TX to help raise money to take on some training on a Sunday afternoon when they could be at home with their family speaks a lot to what the fire service is," said Robert Lundberg, President of the CenTex F.O.O.L.S.