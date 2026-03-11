Suspect arrested after gunpoint robbery, shooting at Killeen convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A man was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery outside a Killeen convenience store early Tuesday morning, and another suspect was arrested at the scene, according to Killeen police.

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the aggravated robbery and shooting, which occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.

Officers responding to a report of a fight involving a firearm arrived to find two adult males on the ground in a physical struggle. One of the men was shot several times.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect confronted the victim at gunpoint outside the business and demanded money. The two men got into a physical fight, during which the firearm discharged multiple times.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and booked into the Killeen City Jail.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to gather evidence, review available surveillance video, and interview witnesses. Additional charges may be filed as evidence is processed and reviewed.

