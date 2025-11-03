Student threat ended on campus with KISD police taser

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen Independent School District police officer ended a threatening situation at Ellison High School on Friday by deploying a taser.
In a message shared with district families, Principal David Dominguez says on Friday morning a student threatened harm against other students in a classroom using a pair of scissors.
KISD police evacuated the classroom. At that point, officers say the student with the scissors lunged toward an officer. A second officer then deployed a taser, ending the incident.
Police took the student to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. Charges are pending.
Read the full statement below:
Dear Ellison High School Families,
I want to make you aware of a serious situation that occurred on campus this morning. A student threatened to assault multiple students in a classroom with a pair of scissors. After making the threat, he grabbed an individual student and threatened harm.
Killeen ISD Police arrived within seconds as students were evacuating the classroom. As the officer entered the room, the student lunged toward the officer with the scissors, and a second officer intervened by deploying a taser. The quick action of this officer immediately ended the incident with no harm to students or staff.
The juvenile student involved was detained and transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. Appropriate charges for this incident will be pursued. Additionally, the matter is being addressed in accordance with the Killeen ISD Student Code of Conduct.
We recognize this was a frightening situation for those who witnessed it. Counselors are available to support any students who need help processing the event.
This was a serious situation, but it also demonstrates how our safety protocols worked. Staff acted immediately, police responded professionally, and students remained safe. Please know that we take every safety concern seriously and respond without hesitation to protect our school community.
If you or your student have any questions or concerns, please contact the front office. Families, staff, or students can also report safety concerns anonymously at www.KISDisSafe.com.
Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we work together to keep Ellison High School a safe and supportive place for all students.
Sincerely,
David Dominguez
Principal