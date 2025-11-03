Student threat ended on campus with KISD police taser

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen Independent School District police officer ended a threatening situation at Ellison High School on Friday by deploying a taser.

In a message shared with district families, Principal David Dominguez says on Friday morning a student threatened harm against other students in a classroom using a pair of scissors.

KISD police evacuated the classroom. At that point, officers say the student with the scissors lunged toward an officer. A second officer then deployed a taser, ending the incident.

Police took the student to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. Charges are pending.

