Shooting inside Killeen home leaves 1 dead Tuesday morning

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 23-year-old man was shot inside his home on Tuesday morning in Killeen then the suspect took off.

The Killeen Police Department says officers responded to Laura Drive for reports of a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the victim, Jaquarious Fenn, was shot by the suspect inside his home. Police say the suspect then ran from the area.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830 or contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).