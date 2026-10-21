Shooting in Killeen neighborhood leaves 2 wounded

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Police are investigating a shooting in a Killeen neighborhood that wounded two people early Monday morning.

On Oct. 19, at about 12:20 a.m., Killeen police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Benttree Drive following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment. According to police, one of the victims was reported to be in stable condition.

Police also stated, “A third individual involved in the incident was located at a hospital receiving treatment for a foot injury.”

Investigators believe more than one person may have opened fire during the incident, but no additional details about the investigation have been released.

According to police, no suspects have been identified and no charges have been filed.