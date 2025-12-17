See the KISD annual holiday card winners for 2025

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Students in the Killeen Independent School District are celebrating the holiday season with the district’s annual Holiday Card Contest.

On Tuesday, the KISD Board of Trustees recognized the winners.

“This is always a special opportunity to celebrate our students and share their work with the broader community,” said Karen Rudolph, executive director for communications and marketing.



Mia Soto Crespo, seventh grade, Manor Middle School

Kaylian Romero, eighth grade, Nolan Middle School

Reina Kim, seventh grade, Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School

Richelle Korng, eighth grade, Nolan Middle School

During the meeting, each winner received a framed copy of their artwork and a bundle of printed holiday cards.

An additional 17 students earned honorable mentions.