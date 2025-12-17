Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

See the KISD annual holiday card winners for 2025

KISD Holiday Art
KISD / 25 News
KISD Holiday Art
Posted

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Students in the Killeen Independent School District are celebrating the holiday season with the district’s annual Holiday Card Contest.

On Tuesday, the KISD Board of Trustees recognized the winners.

“This is always a special opportunity to celebrate our students and share their work with the broader community,” said Karen Rudolph, executive director for communications and marketing.

  • Mia Soto Crespo, seventh grade, Manor Middle School 
  • Kaylian Romero, eighth grade, Nolan Middle School 
  • Reina Kim, seventh grade, Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School 
  • Richelle Korng, eighth grade, Nolan Middle School 
KISD holiday card competition winners

During the meeting, each winner received a framed copy of their artwork and a bundle of printed holiday cards.

An additional 17 students earned honorable mentions.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood