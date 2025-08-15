Reward offered in Killeen hit-and-run investigation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on East Stan Schlueter Loop on the evening of August 9.

Police say someone in a black Nissan Rogue hit a 68-year-old man as he tried to cross the Loop. The driver didn't stop and left the area.

Investigators released a picture of the vehicle they believe is involved, identifying the model years between 2021-2025 with front-end damage.

Information provided in the case leading to an arrest could lead to a $1,000 cash reward. Contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).