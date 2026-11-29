KILLEEN, TX — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near a Killeen intersection late Saturday night.

The Killeen Police Department said the collision happened around 10:45 p.m. on Clear Creek Road near Ivy Mountain Road.

Officers arrived to find a woman injured in the roadway. The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and spoke with police.

Police said they believe the car was traveling west in the outside lane of Clear Creek Road when it hit the woman near a curve at Ivy Mountain Road.

The driver told police he did not see the woman because she was wearing dark clothing.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene several minutes after the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Traffic Unit at 254-501-8830.