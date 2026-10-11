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Over a dozen playhouses created in annual Project Playhouse Blitz Build

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Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity
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Over a dozen playhouses were built over the weekend for local children as part of the 7th Annual Project Playhouse Blitz Build.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and held on Atkinson Avenue in Killeen.

In all, 18 custom playhouses were created at the event.

The group posted on Facebook: “Project Playhouse 2026 was an incredible experience, bringing together our local business community, families, volunteers, and, most importantly, the kids! From building memories and connecting with our community to an unforgettable dance-off, there was so much laughter, excitement, and joy throughout the day. Seeing the kids having so much fun made every moment worth it!”

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