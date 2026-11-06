One detained after a body was found in a Killeen field Friday morning

KILLEEN, TX — One person has been detained after a man was found dead in a field in Killeen Friday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Killeen police officers were called to the area of S W S Young Drive and Stagecoach Road for reports of a person with an unknown status.

Upon arrival, authorities located a 33-year-old man in a nearby field who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary finding suggest this incident is related to a domestic situation from a nearby residence.

Police detained one person in connection to the incident and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased man, pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers online here or at 254-526-8477.