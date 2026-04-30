North Killeen area boasts business growth with occupancy certificates

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Killeen issued 278 certificates of occupancy between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. More than a quarter of them concentrated in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.

The certificates represent new and expanding businesses across multiple sectors, including restaurants, retail stores, childcare centers, medical offices and fitness facilities. The total includes both new construction and remodeling projects, but churches and nonprofit organizations are not.

Seventy-five certificates — 27% of the total — were issued in the North Killeen Revitalization Area, a designated redevelopment zone where the city offers incentives such as fee waivers, tax abatements and utility improvements for qualifying projects. The North Killeen Revitalization Area targets economic development and infrastructure improvements in an area that city officials have prioritized for reducing blight and encouraging investment.

"The number of certificates of occupancy reflects steady growth across Killeen, and we are especially encouraged by the investment occurring in North Killeen," said Wallis Meshier, executive director of development services. "Each new business represents progress toward revitalization, improved access to services and new opportunities for residents."

A certificate of occupancy is required before any business can open and confirms that a structure meets building codes, zoning requirements and safety standards. The city's Building Inspections Department conducts inspections in coordination with other departments, including the Fire Marshal and Bell County Public Health District for food establishments.