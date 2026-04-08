'No mow' zones in Killeen support wildflower growth and spread

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Have you noticed any 'no mow' zones in Killeen?

The city says it is intentionally avoiding areas for mowing to protect wildflowers, like the Texas state flower. The zones are in area parks and green spaces.

Allowing wildflowers like Texas bluebonnets to grow means they'll more likely to bloom and produce more seeds, setting us up for future wildflowers. The city says that creates more opportunities for future photo shoots.

Pollinators like bees and butterflies are attracted to bluebonnets for their nectar.

