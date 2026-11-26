KILLEEN, Texas — A deadly shooting is under investigation at a Killeen gas station Thursday afternoon.

Killeen Police Department officials responded to the H-E-B gas station near Highway 190 and Trimmier Road around 12:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been publicly named.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no known threat to the community.

Other details about the shooting incident have yet to be released.